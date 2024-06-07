Imran Khan asserts National Accountability Bureau was not under his control as PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 : Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has concluded arguments in the NAB amendments case, asserting that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not under his control during PTI's tenure, as reported by ARY News.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on the government's plea in the NAB Amendment case, the PTI founder appeared via video link from Adiala Jail and completed his arguments.

The PTI founder opposed the government's appeal in the NAB amendment case, emphasising that NAB was not under their control even during PTI's tenure.

He stressed that when there is a disagreement between the government and the opposition regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman, a designated 'third umpire' steps in to make the appointment, and subsequently, NAB operates under the purview of the 'third umpire', ARY News reported.

The founder of PTI highlighted the democratic principles upheld by Britain, which include ethics, the rule of law, and accountability.

Addressing the possibility of amending Form 47, the PTI founder expressed the need for restoration of the amendment.

He shared his scepticism regarding NAB's credibility, citing his own experience, and emphasised the necessity of a dedicated institution against corruption.

Expressing concerns about the current state of the country, the founder of PTI urged for collaborative efforts to address challenges, including corruption and the flow of money out of the country, despite Pakistan's deteriorating situation.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail expressed apprehension about the situation and urged political leaders to collectively address issues.

The PTI founder compared his treatment unfavourably to examples from India.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the federal government's plea requesting it to review the decision against amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all sides.

During the hearing, Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, who challenged the amendments, attended via video link from the Adial jail in Rawalpindi and completed his arguments.

The SC heard the final arguments from all sides and reserved the verdict to a date to be later pronounced by the court's office, ARY News reported.

