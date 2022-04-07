Imran Khan attempted to sack Pak Army chief Bajwa: Former PTI leader

Imran Khan attempted to sack Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Liaquat Hussain in a video message which went viral on social media.

Amir Hussain, who recently announced his decision to leave PTI, said Imran Khan discussed the matter with him, during which he said, "I am going to remove COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa."

He even claimed that he knew many secrets and if he made them public, it would create an upheaval.

The disgruntled PTI leader event said that there was no truth in the existence of any threat letter, adding that the alleged letter was written by people including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in the scheme.

After his video message went viral, Liaquat was mercilessly trolled on Pakistan's social media outlets.

On Sunday, Liaquat announced his decision to leave PTI after the dissolution of Pakistan's National Assembly.

"After the drama is over, I want to say that what the prime minister did prove that the opposition was doing the right thing, so I am announcing to leave the PTI," he had said.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said Imran Khan's move to dissolve the Parliament rather than face a no-confidence, "effectively deprives Pakistani citizens of their right to choose their government".

The New York-based watchdog said that the "move has plunged Pakistan into constitutional crisis". It added that the legal experts, journalists, and rights groups have condemned the April 3 actions "as an assault on the country's democracy".

"Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's move on Sunday to dissolve parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote that could remove him from power effectively deprives Pakistani citizens of their right to choose their government," the HRW said.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House.

