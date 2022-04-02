Imran Khan 'conspiring' against Pakistan: Expert

Imran Khan is himself "conspiring" against Pakistan as his actions have put the country, grappling with an economic crisis, in a difficult spot as relations with America have come under further strain and despite a recent visit to Moscow, the Prime Minister has failed to secure Russia's support.

Speaking to London-based Kashmiri leader Shabir Choudhry at an event here on Saturday, an expert on the geopolitical situation of India and Pakistan highlighted the true face of the Pakist Prime Minister.

"Imran Khan is conspiring against Pakistan", Choudhry said. "Imran Khan has challenged the US in many ways - America did not ask for military bases during the Afghstan war but he (Imran Khan) provoked it, later he requested for a phone call, then the remarks made by him in Russia, especially at a time when Moscow was all set to attack Ukraine. Now he is talking about some letter....," the speaker said.

Comparing India's stand with Pakistan, the geopolitical expert claimed that Delhi managed to obtain oil from Russia at discounted rates, while the Pakistan Prime Minister despite travelling to Moscow could not do anything for the betterment of the country.

"India is taking enjoying its relations with Russia as it got a discount on oil. But it is a matter of thinking that what Imran Khan has got from Russia trip," he said.

He added that Imran Khan wants to become a Siasi Shaheed (Political Martyr).

Dismissing Minister Imran Khan's claim of a "death threat", the expert said that America has not issued any threat. Earlier, he said "I don't care if I die, but now he said, "my life is in danger."

Pakistan Prime Minister ahead of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, said he has credible information that his "life is in danger". He said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination, Khan said in an interview with ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

