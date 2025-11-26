Imran Khan Dead? PTI Supporters and Former Pak PM's Sisters Reach Adiala Jail, Clash With Police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after Afghanistan Times on Wednesday, November 26, quoting his credible sources from Pakistan claimed that former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has allegedly been 'mysteriously killed in jail' and his body has been moved out of the prison.

After the rumours of his death, Imran Khan's three sisters and PTI supporters stormed the jail to meet the jailed former Pakistan PM. Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan said that they were assaulted by police, along with PTI supporters, when they gathered outside the Adiala Jail as jail authorities did not allow them to meet their leader.

#BREAKING: Midnight Protest by Imran Khan’s sister and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail. Imran Khan hasn’t been allowed to meet any family member since last more than three weeks. Anger raging across Pakistan against Asim Munir and Pakistani establishment in Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/sH0ujS07wv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2025

Imran Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail since 2023. Khan's sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks. PTI spokesperson said his sisters and supporters were sitting outside the jail when police personnel assaulted them for what they said was their crime of seeking a meeting with Imran Khan, quoted NDTV.

Imran Khan's sisters wrote a letter to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar stating that they were brutally assaulted by police personnel near the jail. In a letter, one of the Khan's sisters, Noreen Niazi, said, We were peacefully protesting over concerns for his health condition.

🚨#BreakingNews:

A credible source from Pakistan has confirmed to Afghanistan Times that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison.#PTI#AfghanistanAndPakistanpic.twitter.com/FpJSrksXHA — Afghanistan Times (@TimesAFg1) November 26, 2025

She wrote that none of them blocked roads or obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful activities. Without warning, the street lights in the area were switched off and brutally assaulted by Punjab police personnel.

Also Read | Pakistan’s crisis caused by internal failures, not external pressure: Report.

"At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries," Niazi wrote to the Punjab Police chief. She claimed that other women who were present outside the jail were also slapped and dragged.

Khan's sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in this brutal assault.