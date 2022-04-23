Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan's economy: Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday attacked the country's ex-prime minister Imran Khan for "destroying Pakistan's economy".

Addressing a press conference alongside Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in London, he once again rejected "foreign conspiracy" charge made by Imran Khan.

"Were you involved in holding an atomic blast? Why will there be a foreign conspiracy against you?" Nawaz was quoted as saying by The News International newspaper.

Nawaz Sharif, who is also the PMLN supremo, said that the biggest conspiracy against the country was the imposition of Imran Khan on Pakistan.

The former Pak PM said the economy of Pakistan as well as the civility of Pakistan was ruined completely. "But now we will have to repair the damage done to the economy," Nawaz said.

After the fall of the Imran Khan government, Nawaz Sharif said there was an enormous challenge facing the new Shehbaz Sharif government.

"We need to work together as Pakistan saw the worst of times during the four years that Imran Khan was in power [...] he took U-turns on everything and always did the opposite of what he vowed," Nawaz said.

This scathing rebuke comes as Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday released the foreign debt bulletin for July-March period of the current fiscal year.

According to the report, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took USD 15 billion gross foreign loans during its last nine months in power, bringing the total gross foreign borrowings to over USD 57.

The ministry report showed that the PTI government crossed almost 89pc of the target for foreign assistance set for the whole fiscal year.

In another report by The News, it was reported that the PTI government gave out discretionary funds to the tune of PKR 142 billion through the ruling party's parliamentarians for the execution of small development schemes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor