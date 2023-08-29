Imran Khan gets bail in Toshakana corruption case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday got bail in the Toshakhana case, as the Islamabad High Court paused a sessions court verdict that had sentenced Imran to three years in jail. The high court had reserved a verdict on Imran Khan's plea on Monday.A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict after hearing both parties' counsel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has been in prison since 5 August on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.As a result of his conviction, the cricketer-turned-politician was also barred from contesting elections for next five years. Pakistan is due to hold a general election in the coming months.