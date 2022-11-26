Imran Khan heads to Rawalpindi today for 'climax' of long march

Rawalpindi, Nov 26 PTI Chair­man Imran Khan has said that despite being injured he is determined to head to Rawalpindi on Saturday where he is all set to lead his party's long march, for the sake of the nation, and called upon the public to reach the garrison city for the "climax" of his protest movement, local media reported.

Imran, in an interview, once again demanded fresh elections that he believes will save the country from a default and political mayhem, Dawn reported.

He maintained he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Separately, PTI leader Asad Umar claimed that attempts were being made to disrupt the party's "peaceful" rally in Rawalpindi and the life of party chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan was in danger as the Islamabad administration was not allowing him to reach the venue in a helicopter, The Express Tribune reported.

The Rawalpindi administration issued a notification that read that the England cricket team would soon arrive in Rawalpindi, therefore the venue should be completely vacated after the rally was over.

Orders had been issued to the Rawalpindi police to take all necessary security measures for the rally, it added.

The notification clarified that the PTI chief could only use the route decided by the PTI, Islamabad administration and security agencies, The Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, Imran was barred from using a vehicle with a sunroof before and after the rally.

The permit read that Allama Iqbal Park could not be used for the PTI activists' stay and should be completely vacated after the procession.

The traffic police emphasised on the need for the participants of the rally to strictly follow its plan for motorists.

