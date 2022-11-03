Imran Khan in 'stable condition' despite getting shot

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received bullet shots near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Geo TV reported. A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan and some of his supporters on Thursday. Imran Khan was shot by unidentified assailants who are now believed to be in police custody. Over nine people have been injured in the mayhem following the attack and one person has reportedly died.

Despite being shot in the leg, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is"in a stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP, adding: "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him." Chaotic scenes broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, reported local channel Geo News. It said several people were injured.The incident, about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.