Imran Khan is not a threat to PML-N govt, says JUI-F chief Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a threat to the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking with Geo News, Fazl said, "Imran Khan is nothing in front of us and should not be presented as a threat," adding that they know the worth of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and he knows theirs.

The statement comes after massive protests across Pakistan took place against PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz's re-election as the chief minister of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

On Friday, Pervaiz Elahi - joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q - received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday.

Fazl revealed that the coalition government has been told to follow instructions otherwise a crisis would be created for them, reported Geo News.

He said that if institutions are quiet then there would be no crisis.

The JUI-F chief said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the status of unity of command, however, the government is told to follow directions.

He went on to say that he has complained to the coalition government over its silence on Imran Khan's scams during his tenure.

Talking about the establishment's "soft intervention" under which it may mediate between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the coalition parties, Fazl said that the coalition government does not accept "soft or hard interference".

"I want to see the army, generals and the judiciary neutral. The institutions should remain in their boundary," said Fazl, adding that "Imran Khan had the support of the establishment and the judiciary, but both of them acted as neutrals as soon as the coalition government came into power".

The JUI-F chief said that the idea of early elections is a result of "soft intervention".

Fazl, speaking on the judiciary, said that the court should stick to its verdict given earlier, and the new developments shouldn't take place on daily basis, reported Geo News.

"If the court has made a mistake, then it should not hear that case again," he added.

Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition against Dost Mazari's ruling in the CM election case.

In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, "Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday."

The court also said Hamza is not allowed to work as per the constitution and law during the time period. Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday.

Pakistan SC has summoned Mazari pm for citing Article 63A of the Constitution and not counting the votes of defecting lawmakers as well as electing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against Mazari's ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes in Punjab Chief Minister's elections, media reports said.

The development comes after the Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reached Supreme Court (SC) registry in Lahore late at night and submitted a petition against CM Punjab election.

The petition stated that the ruling violated the apex court's decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor