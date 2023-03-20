Imran Khan-led PTI seeks FIR against Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz over Zaman Park raid

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 : Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz in the Zaman Park raid that took place in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The application filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief orgzer Maryam Nawaz blamed the two leaders for the raid, followed by clashes at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

In order to file a police report (FIR) against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi, and Inspector General (IG) Punjab, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a request to the Race Course police station, ARY News reported.

The application was filed by the caretaker of Imran Khan's residence.

It included the names of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzal Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, Superintendents Police (SPs) of CIA, headquarters, and Saddar, reported ARY News.

While addressing the nation, a day after a search operation was conducted at his residence after Khan visited the court, the former PM said that the officials broke into his house when his wife 'Bushra Bibi' was alone.

"I want to ask everyone, police, army officers, the judges of this country and the people [about] the respect of chaddor and char dewari in Islam," Khan said. He said he wanted to address the matter last night but could not. "It was good that I didn't because I was angry. And a person should not talk when he is angry," he added.

Imran further alleged that the officials carrying out the operation had looted his house and taken away everything they found. "Do you not have any shame?" he asked as he targeted Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar and used choice words for him, according to Dawn.

