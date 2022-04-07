Imran Khan loses Supreme Court battle, orders voting on no-trust motion on April 9

The no-trust motion against Imran Khan's government was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who called it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan. he court has also ruled out a review petition. The no confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will now be held on Saturday. If Khan loses, he will be the first Prime Minister to be removed through a no-trust vote.

Two other Prime Ministers against whom a no-confidence motion was called, had resigned before the vote, but Mr Khan had refused to step down, insisting that he would "play till the last ball". On Sunday, the no-trust motion against Imran Khan's government was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who called it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan. Minutes later, Mr Khan had called for fresh elections and advised the President for the dissolution of Assembly. The fresh election was be held within 90 days. Terming the move "unconstitutional", the Opposition parties had challenged the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court.