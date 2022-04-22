Imran Khan once again praises India's foreign policy at Lahore rally

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again lauded India's foreign policy over importing oil from Russia, saying that "New Delhi's decision is for the betterment of its people."

Speaking at a rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said: "India, which is a strategic partner to the United States, is importing oil from Russia, saying that its decisions are based on the betterment of their people. But our foreign policy is for the betterment of other people," he said at the rally.

Earlier in March, Imran Khan has admitted that the foreign policy of India is independent and for the betterment of the people.

During a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan had said: "I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people."

He further justified the reason for his visit to Russia. Imran Khan said he went to Moscow so that the growing inflation in Pakistan could be controlled.

"I went to Russia because Russia gave us oil at a discount of 30 per cent," he said at the Lahore rally.

The PTI chairman, not for the first time, claimed that he was out of power due to pursuing an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which he said was not liked by international powers.

He accused global forces of colluding with local "Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs among others" to end his government at a time "when the economy was shooting, the exports were record high -- and all of this at a time when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc."

Imran Khan explained the cablegate issue, repeating his allegation of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu threatening Pakistan's ambassador to the US that Khan must be ousted from the power to get back in American good books.

"What crime had we committed that it warranted forgiving? Was it that we went to Russia? Or that we said we won't give military bases? Remember Lahore where they got these bad habits from. Why don't they ask the same of India?" he asked.

Khan said the foreign powers did not like him boosting trade with China as well.

"Since they did not like all of these things, a conspiracy was planned. But no conspiracy can be successful without the support of Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs," the ousted premier said.

He said the incumbent government -- comprising three stooges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman -- fully supported the foreign conspiracy.

Khan claimed that his government was removed from power at a time when the country was progressing, with the remittances, tax collection, and development at historic levels.

"The unemployment level was at its lowest; we were ahead of everyone. Our government also handled the coronavirus in an exemplary manner as we saved lives and the employment of our poor people," Khan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

