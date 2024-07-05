Imran Khan 'refused' to meet Fawad Chaudhry: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has declined to meet ex-PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail, according to ARY News.

Speaking at ARY News's programme 'Off The Record", PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan said that Fawad Chaudhry wanted to meet former prime minister Imran Khan, but he refused to do so.

The PTI spokesperson said that no one in the party is afraid of Fawad Chaudhry's return, asserting that the agenda for the return is important.

He claimed that PTI members are aware of the reasons behind the dismissals of Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, and Fawad Chaudhry from the party, according to ARY News.

"We are not afraid of anyone's return, but the agenda is important," Raoof Hassan said.

"Currently, Fawad Chaudhry has no place in the party. Imran Khan will decide on the return of those who left the party after his release," Hassan added.

Describing the Shehbaz Sharif-led government as 'mandate thieves', Raoof Hassan said that PTI is of the view that there will be no talks with them.

Earlier, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that a small group of people assumed control and promoted newcomers like Raoof Hassan to top positions in the party. During an interview with ARY News, the former minister declared that he remains a part of the PTI.

"Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47," Fawad Chaudhry had said, according to ARY News.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he was forced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), adding that he did not go to the IPP function of his own accord.

