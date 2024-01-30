Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case

Islamabad, Jan 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the cipher case, local media reported.

The order was announced by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during the hearing held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Khan said the speed of the trial suggested that the "match is already fixed".

Khan alleged that every effort is being made to save US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Dawn reported.

He expressed his willingness to hold dialogue with the establishment, saying the recent events had discredited the general elections.

He alleged that the chief justice of Pakistan is responsible for the arrests of PTI workers. He said he would ask for conducting an inquiry against those who have not come out for electioneering.

The PTI founder claimed that PML(N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan under a deal with the establishment and he is still relying upon 'Vigo vehicle' to reach the Prime Minister's Office. He challenged to hold the biggest-ever rally if allowed for once.

Khan claimed that former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was "seeking a deal for the opposition leaders, adding that he would ask the court to summon Gen Bajwa, Donald Lu and the military attache as witnesses", Dawn reported.

