Imran Khan takes a U-turn, says call me 'Imran Niazi'

Issuing a contradictory statement, the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he should be called Imran Niazi.

During a public meeting in Mianwali on Friday, Imran Khan said that he liked to be called Imran Niazi by the "dacoits", The News International reported on Sunday.

On August 20, 2018, two days after his election as the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division issued a notification saying that then Prime Minister had directed that his name should be written in all the official communications as Imran Khan, not his full name Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

The office memorandum was issued with the signature of Cabinet Division Secretary Fazal Abbas Maikan, as per the Pakistani publication.

Many times it has been seen that Imran Khan takes his words back or makes contradictory claims.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had made a U-turn over his "foreign conspiracy" letter-- the allegations that he made that the US and the country's Opposition were hand-in-glove to remove him from power.

( With inputs from ANI )

