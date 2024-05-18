Imran Khan to pen letter to army chief 'for country's sake'

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced his intention to draft a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, citing the nation's current issues as his motivation, Dawn reported.

In a transcript of his media address from Adiala Jail, disseminated by the PTI, Imran Khan declared, "I will write a letter to the army chief not for myself, but for the country. [My] lawyers have been instructed to prepare a letter and inform me."

He highlighted the significance of addressing the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where recent clashes led to the tragic deaths of a police official and three civilians. "In the letter, I will tell [him] what is happening... and where the country is going. We have to think about it," Imran expressed.

Acknowledging the crucial role of the army as an institution, he stressed the importance of not pitting it against the people, as reported by Dawn.

Reflecting on the polarised political climate, Imran remarked, "the beneficiaries of [manipulation] of Form 47s start attacking (anyone) who questions them."

He voiced concerns about alleged pressure on the judiciary and media to "protect lies," criticising the incumbents occupying top governmental positions as products of a flawed system. "The president, the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister are all representatives of this false system who have been given these seats through deceit and they have no authority whatsoever," Imran asserted.

Addressing a recent altercation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Imran criticised Kundi as a "Form 47 beneficiary" engaging in personal attacks against Gandapur.

Further denouncing what he termed as "fake representatives" and their actions against Justice Babar Sattar, Imran singled out politicians Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Vawda, Talal Chaudhry, Awn Chaudhry, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for their critical stance on the judiciary.

Imran's disdain extended to specific individuals like Awn, whom he accused of benefiting from a fraudulent electoral process to become an MNA and subsequently attacking Justice Babar Sattar at the behest of others.

Responding to questions regarding negotiations, Imran categorically stated, "There will be no negotiations with the (beneficiaries) of Form 47s." He questioned the legitimacy of the current government following statements made by the caretaker prime minister and highlighted a message allegedly sent by Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Shehbaz Sharif regarding the wheat scandal.

Imran also expressed readiness to speak and lamented the missed opportunity. He advocated for live telecast of court proceedings and expressed hope for a chance to address the court directly in the future.

Describing Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa as "fearless," Imran invoked the memory of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and questioned the fairness of his own trial.

"We hope that justice will be done," Imran concluded, referencing the ongoing legal proceedings against him, Dawn reported.

