Imran Khan will return to political arena in two to three days: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will return to the political arena in two to three days.

Talking to the media at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Azhar said their part will continue their 'long march' toward Islamabad against the attempted assassination of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

On Thursday, the PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

The attacker on Imran Khan was "a religious fanatic engineered at a studio," the PTI leader emphasised, adding that the PTI leaders are going to meet in this regard and will brief the media afterwards.

Azhar said a total of Rs 15 million will be given to the family of Moazzam Gondal, the youth who lost his life during the gun attack on Imran Khan on November 3 in Wazirabad, reported Geo News.

He said he would take the bereaved family of Moazzam to meet Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Imran Khan for undermining national institutions and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations.

"Imran Niazi habitually uses baseless allegations and lies to spread anarchy.

The government has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations. Let the people see through his game plan to undermine national institutions," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to investigate the allegations made by the PTI Chief Imran Khan and also the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder case, ARY News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore. This comes two days after Imran Khan was shot during his long march. Shehbaz wished Imran and others injured a speedy recovery however did not fall short of attacking him for Imran Khan's "false and cheap conspiracies."

PM Shehbaz also urged the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations. "The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people," Shehbaz said.

During the presser, Shehbaz Sharif played a video which showed Imran Khan making statements about the armed forces since 2011. In a strong statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that if Imran Khan succeeds in proving that he was behind the attack during his Haqeeqi march, then he would resign from his Prime Ministerial post immediately.

"Imran Khan's tales are full of contradictions. I cannot, for even a moment, waste my time thinking that this man -- who was granted a new life by Allah -- is lying day and night. Today, he is attacking the Pakistan army in a way an enemy would do," the PM said.

( With inputs from ANI )

