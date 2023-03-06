Imran Khan writes letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeks adequate security for court appearances

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial requesting adequate security arrangements for his court appearances due to possible assassination attempts against him, The Express Tribune reported.

"I wish to draw your attention to a very critical issue. Ever since the removal of my government through a regime change operation, I have been confronted with questionable FIRs, threats and finally an assassination attempt," the former prime minister stated in the letter on Sunday, according to The Express Tribune report.

Imran Khan has complained of not being provided adequate security despite being the country's former PM. He alleged that the current Prime Minister and Interior Minister were involved in the failed assassination attempt against him. He said that there are clear indications of another assassination attempt against him.

Khan said that till date, 74 cases have been registered against him, as per the news report. He said that he is the chairman of the largest political party in Pakistan. He stressed that the right to life is a fundamental right under the constitution and added that there is a "grave threat" to his life.

"There are clear indications of another assassination attempt being plotted on my life," he said.

"To date, there are 74 cases against me and I am being made to appear in court for hearings time and often. I am chairman of the largest political party in the country and wherever I go massive crowds naturally follow. This further aggravates the prevailing security threat. Right to life is a fundamental right under the Constitution and there is a grave threat to my life," he added.

Imran Khan in his last appearance before Lahore High Court said that there was a "total failure" of official security, as per The Express Tribune report. He further stated that the same happened in Islamabad when he had to appear before different courts. He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action on the threat faced by him from those in power and to ensure adequate security if his appearance in court is necessary.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman requested a video link facility for court appearances due to severe threats to his life. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan demanded a "public trial" of the Toshakhana case before a crowd gathered inside Zaman Park, as per The Express Tribune report.

On Sunday, Imran Khan while addressing PTI supporters said he had never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well", Dawn reported. The PTI chief was addressing his party workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore despite being "unavailable" to the police present outside to arrest him.

Khan said he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement), as per the Dawn report. "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he added. He said "only a nation, and not a group" could confront the challenges being faced by the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

