Imran Khan writes letter to Pakistan's Chief Justice on issues related to electoral fraud, human rights violation

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a 349-page letter to Pakistan's Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin on issues related to human rights violations, electoral fraud, and the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, The Express Tribune reported.

The letter includes reports regarding alleged election rigging, human rights violations, and PTI members' arrests, particularly around November 26, 2024. Khan said that a large number of PTI workers were arrested between November 24-27 last year. He also claimed that hospital records were sealed and later changes were made to manipulate facts.

In the letter, Khan slammed the judiciary for failing to provide justice despite repeated petitions against election fraud and human rights violations happening in Pakistan over the past 18 months. According to him, PTI workers faced extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances.

In the letter, he wrote, "The current government came into power through electoral fraud and historic rigging," according to The Express Tribune report. Khan stated, "This unconstitutional regime has inflicted severe oppression on PTI, demolishing our offices and subjecting our leaders to brutal torture."

PTI founder Imran Khan also mentioned his arrest on May 9, 2023, stating that he was unlawfully arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises. He accused the authorities of intentionally showing his arrest on television and social media to provoke public outrage.

Khan wrote, "When I approached the Islamabad High Court to seek relief against state repression, I was attacked. The Supreme Court later declared the entire operation illegal." He claimed that infiltrators hijacked PTI's peaceful protests and incited violence to discredit PTI protests.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shibli Faraz has rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of forming a house committee, stressing that it is not a "viable solution". He slammed Sharif's stance, saying the real issue lies with the government's attitude towards other political parties, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "The proposal for a house committee is not a viable solution. If the government were serious about talks, a committee would have already been formed."

Shibli Faraz reiterated PTI's demand for constituting a judicial commission, stressing that such a body would inspire people's trust. He further said, "We are asking for a judicial commission because people have confidence in it. The house committee suggestion is not an appropriate one."

He said that PTI's call for dialogue was aimed at reducing political tensions in Pakistan. He said, "We agreed to talks to help resolve the political crisis and stabilise the country."

On January 30, Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to resume talks with PTI and offered to constitute a parliamentary committee to address ongoing issues, The Express Tribune reported.

During the federal cabinet meeting, Sharif recalled earlier talks with PTI, which started with the formation of a committee after PTI's offer. He said that the Imran Khan-founded party had submitted written demands through the National Assembly Speaker, which the government was expected to respond to in writing. However, PTI cancelled the scheduled meeting on January 28.

He recounted that after the elections in 2018, when the opposition entered Parliament with black armbands, Pakistan's then-PM Imran Khan had initiated constituting a parliamentary committee to probe concerns related to the election. He said that PTI never constituted a judicial commission but rather a committee. Pakistan PM called on PTI to resume talks and work together to form a new committee to probe elections held in 2018 and 2024 and bring out the facts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor