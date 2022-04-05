"Imran Khan's corruption stories are coming out now," Opposition hits over Pakistan PM

Opposition's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday hit out at Imran Khan and said "Today the political, legal, and constitutional history of the country will be decided."

He further said "Earlier, dictators used to break the Constitution and become rulers by force. Today, there are so-called elected leaders violating the Constitution. Stories of Imran Khan's corruption are coming to light now."

However, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said, "Government has violated the constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan. We will move the Supreme Court and ask it to hear the case today."