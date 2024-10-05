Imran Khan's party accuses Pakistan's Interior Minister of ordering tear gas shelling at D Chowk

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) of ordering tear gas shelling at D Chowk in Islamabad on Saturday.

The video shared by PTI on X shows security personnel using tear gas against protesters. PTI has been staging protests against the government in Islamabad and Lahore.

While sharing the video on X, Imran Khan-founded party stated, "Mohsin Naqvi and PMLN have ordered massive tear gas shelling at D-Chowk. Attacking your own peaceful protestors won't stop them!"

https://x.com/PTIofficial/status/1842499265630773563

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with his convoy, reached Islamabad, PTI announced on Saturday.

https://x.com/PTIofficial/status/1842504830180266397

In a statement shared on X, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to keep heading to D Chowk and join Ali Amin's convoy. He praised people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Punjab and Islamabad. He also called on people from Punjab to move towards Minar i Pakistan in Lahore.

Imran Khan's statement shared by PTI reads, "I am so proud of all our people. Thank you for keeping the faith. You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday & overcame unbelievable obstacles to keep marching forward towards D Chowk. You fought through the fascist govt's endless shelling and firing, you overcame the containers, the dug up motorway and the iron nails placed there to keep moving forward - the women and elderly men along with the youth all showing relentless strength & fortitude."

"I am calling on everyone to keep heading to D chowk and join Ali Amin's convoy. I especially want to commend our people from KP, North Punjab and Islamabad. You have defeated insurmountable obstacles, including shelling, chemicals fired from helicopters, trenches & nails on the motorway, with your determination and commitment. I am also asking our people from Punjab to move towards Minar i Pakistan in Lahore," he added.

Imran Khan called the protests a "fight for Haqeeqi Azadi", where people can truly live as free citizens in the country within the constitution and rule of law as envisaged by Pakistan's first Governor General, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Khan's statement reads, "If they cannot make it there they must join the protests in their cities. This is a fight for Haqeeqi Azadi so we can truly live as free citizens in our country within the Constitution & Rule of Law as envisaged by our Founder Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah."

https://x.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1842495895746564375

Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, and un-Islamic marriage case.

On Friday, PTI said that police arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters - Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, from D Chowk in Islamabad "for exercising her right of peaceful protest."

Calling the government "fake and victim of panic," Imran Khan-founded party said that the government is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving people of their basic rights to maintain their "illegitimate power."

In a post on X, PTI stated, "Former PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police at D Chowk for exercising her right of Peaceful Protest. Such is the state of affairs in Pakistan under a fascist regime where citizens have been completely ripped of their fundamental rights."

The party also mentioned Uzma Khan's arrest on X, stating, "Imran Khan that sister Uzmi Khan was also illegally arrested from D Chowk, the fake government is a victim of panic. "

Police arrested Aleema and Uzma Khan when they reached D-Chowk to join PTI workers in the planned demonstration. Police have taken them to the secretariat police station, ARY News reported.

On Friday, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after imposing Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies, the report said.

In addition, Section 144 has been imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. Furthermore, rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order, according to ARY News report.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers in Lahore, particularly for October 5. Section 144 will remain in effect in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha for three days from October 4 to October 6.

