Imran Khan's party leader Raoof Hasan sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Raoof Hasan was sent on judicial remand in a terrorism-related case for 14 days by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the ATC denied the plea asking for a seven-day physical remand of Hasan.

Raoof Hasan, the information secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was placed under physical remand for an additional day earlier by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

Raoof Hasan, the information secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody by Islamabad Police on July 22 in the nation's capital, reported ARY News.

The party secretariat in sector G-8 is where the arrest took place.

Based on verifiable evidence, law enforcement officials raided the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat, according to Islamabad police.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

According to the police, the PTI Secretariat's digital media centre served as the centre of an international disinformation network.

