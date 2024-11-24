Imran Khan's party protests cost Pak govt PKR 2 billion in 18 months

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 24 : Protests by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have cost the already cash-strapped economy of Pakistan PKR (Pakistani Rupees) 2 billion, Geo News reported.

As per official data, PKR 2.7 billion was spent managing PTI's protests and sit-ins during the last 18 months. In the last six months alone, expenses surged to PKR 1.2 billion due to intensified demonstrations in Pakistan's Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad, Geo News said. Damage to public and private property amounted to approximately PKR 1.5 billion.

The series of protests began on May 9 last year and another 'do-or-die' was held on Sunday, which is expected to cost the country even more, as per Geo News.

This includes losses inflicted on Safe City cameras, valued at PKR 280 million, during protests in Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Additionally, 220 police vehicles were damaged, contributing further to the financial burden.

The incarcerated PTI founder's Protests primarily centered in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, and Islamabad, where over 30,000 security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

The cost of transporting security forces exceeded PKR 900 million while catering and transport-related expenses for police reached approximately PKR 1.5 billion. To manage protests, authorities rented 3,000 containers at PKR 800 million. Meanwhile, expenses for deploying Frontier Corps (FC), Rangers, and army personnel stood at PKR 300 million.

The human cost of these protests has also been significant. Four security personnel lost their lives, and more than 220 were injured in clashes. Despite these challenges, law enforcement has been consistently mobilised to curb violence and maintain peace during demonstrations.

Preparations for PTI's Sunday protest already added to the expenses. According to sources, over 34,000 security personnel were requested for deployment in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An estimated PKR 300 million or more was expected to be spent on this single event, with over 2,000 containers transported to block key routes.

In the last 18 months, PTI organised over 120 protests of varying scales across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

