Imran Khan's party raises concerns over his jail security ahead of Supreme Court appearance

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 16 : Ahead of Imran Khan's anticipated appearance via video link in a Supreme Court hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan expressed concerns regarding the security conditions at Adiala Jail, where the party's founder is detained, Dawn reported.

This will be Imran's first public appearance since his arrest in last August in a Toshakhana case.

Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday said that the apex court could not deny Imran Khan an audience if he wished to appear in person for a case concerning alterations to the country's accountability laws. Consequently, a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, deliberated before instructing the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Imran's appearance via video link from Adiala Jail on Thursday, as reported by Dawn.

While historically convicted individuals were barred from representing themselves in court, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar committed to complying with the directive, despite this norm.

PTI and Imran Khan's family have raised concerns about perceived restrictions imposed on him ahead of the hearing. Imran's sister, Aleema Khanum, highlighted sudden changes in his security detail and the cancellation of scheduled meetings.

Addressing reporters, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan alleged recent deteriorations in jail conditions, particularly in the last three to four days. He mentioned the replacement of Imran's security guards on Monday and claimed that stringent security measures prevented lawyer meetings and weekly interactions with political leaders.

Hasan further noted the cancellation of hearings in the Al Qadir Trust case within Adiala Jail and the postponement of proceedings in the cipher and Toshakhana cases, all following the Supreme Court's order for Imran's video appearance.

The spokesperson condemned these alleged security enhancements, attributing them to the state and its officials' apprehension towards Imran Khan. Hasan asserted that Imran's potential appearance via video link posed a threat to those in power, who had refrained from broadcasting his voice or face for the past nine months.

Highlighting the broader context, Hasan referenced recent controversies, including a letter by six Islamabad High Court judges alleging intelligence apparatus interference in judicial proceedings.

The spokesperson concluded by emphasising the need to address the situation comprehensively, echoing concerns over potential obstruction of Imran Khan's video appearance, which he deemed the authorities' actual objective, Dawn reported.

