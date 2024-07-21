Imran Khan's party ready to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly: JUI-F chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for fresh 'transparent' elections, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The JUI-F chief suggested that the provincial assemblies be dissolved to pave the way for fresh elections and proposed that parliamentary and local body elections be conducted simultaneously.

Rehman said that the JUI-F formed a committee to hold talks with PTI to develop a strategy. He further said that the committee will be led by Kamran Murtaza and comprises Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Fazl Ghaffar, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad, according to ARY News report.

The JUI-F chief stressed that fabricated cases should not be filed against any political leader, including PTI founder Imran Khan.

He further said, "The establishment should change its policy or else the country will not run. The martial's law or emergency will no longer work in the country," ARY News reported.

Imran Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, the cypher case and the unlawful marriage case.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Earlier on June 19, the JUI-F leader said that PTI will need to show sincerity in its approach to result-oriented dialogue.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said that JUI-F and PTI have had a significant rift for the past 10 to 12 years and added that it would take some time to break the ice.

Ghafoor said the two parties have reservations with each other and these will need to be addressed before any progress can be made. He also confirmed the meeting between Maulana Fazalur Rehman and PTI leader Asad Qaiser.

