Imran Khan's party to hold talks when its concerns are addressed: Pakistan's former National Assemby speaker

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : Pakistan's former National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday criticized the political victimization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that PTI will only hold talks when the Imran Khan-founded party's concerns are addressed, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme 'Sawwal Ye Hai', Qaiser called on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government to take concrete measures to restore the mandate of the party, which he claimed was stolen in the elections held on February 8.

The PTI leader said that the government is speaking regarding negotiations. However, it needs to take trust-building steps first. He further said that the Imran Khan-founded party will hold negotiations when its concerns are addressed.

Asad Qaiser called the government's offer of talks a 'public stunt', stressing that the PML-N was instead using force to suppress the voice of PTI. He also called for holding discussions on the issue of Form 45 in a joint session of parliament, noting that it was the only way to move forward and ensure the legitimacy of the electoral process.

"[Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif does not have public support, how will the country be brought out of the crisis", Asad Qaiser asked, according to ARY News report.

He warned that if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not take a "principled stance", his position in future would be like Chaudhry Shujaat

Earlier, PTI took a major U-turn on holding negotiations with the establishment after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General held a press conference, where he sought an apology from Imran Khan-founded party over the events held on May 9 last year.

Speaking at ARY News programme 'Khabar', Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to talk with anyone and stressed that PTI only seeks to uphold "constitutional and legal supremacy".

He said that PTI believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, and wants all institutions to work within their constitutional limits. Qaiser said that PTI wants to take along all those who have reservations regarding the February 8 elections, adding that PTI will not engage with PML-N.

On May 13, Asad Qaiser asked the Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party's co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari to make apologies to the nation first, in order to have any kind of potential dialogue with the party, reported ARY News.

The PTI leader, in a program for a private channel, said that the authorities must form a judicial commission to investigate and hold those accountable in the May 9 riots.

He emphasized Pakistan's need for stability and adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks. Qaiser also disclosed ongoing discussions within the government regarding negotiation offers, involving consultations with the PTI founder, Imran Khan, according to ARY News report.

Qaisar voiced worries regarding the latest political developments and cited instances where PTI MNAs were forced to transfer parties. He also questioned the morality of engaging in negotiations with non-compliant entities.

