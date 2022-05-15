Imran says 'conspiracy' being hatched to take his life

Islamabad, May 15 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a "conspiracy" was being hatched to take his life, and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it, the media reported.

Addressing a rally of his supporters in Sialkot on Saturday, Khan said he has recorded a video of the characters behind the "conspiracy" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released, Geo News reported.

The PTI chairman, in light of the alleged plot to kill him, said he has recorded a video and stored it in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned each and every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.

"They (without specifying) have decided to kill Imran Khan. And this is why I have recorded this video as I don't consider what I do as politics, but this is jihad to me," the ousted premier said.

Khan said he has named everyone, the people who were involved in the "conspiracy" abroad and at home.

"I have said in the video that the names of every person who conspired against my government are etched on my heart."

The PTI chairman said the reason behind his video was that in Pakistan, powerful people are not held accountable, thus, through this video, he will expose everyone who went "against the country's interest", reports Geo News.

Khan said that during his tenure, he wanted to hold the corrupt politic accountable, but the "powerful people" who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm.

The ousted Prime Minister urged people to come out against the government and support the PTI as if they do not do this, "you will have no future".

