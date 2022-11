In a first, Himachal 'Naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill

Shimla, Nov 21 First time in history 'Naati' of Himachal Pradesh was performed in Canada at Parliament Hill in Ottawa by Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) during celebration of Hindu Heritage Month, organisers said on Monday.

High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjay Verma, attended the event that was facilitated by Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Sunday.

Naati, the folk dance, was performed by Shivani Rathod, Shikha Verma, Neha Sharma, Simran Singh, Priti Kalia, Vasundhra Bhardwaj, Punam Guleria, Ashish Guleria and Jatin Kalia.

Himachal-origin Bhagya Chander, Arun Chauhan, Vivek Nazar and Sunil Sharma conveyed thanks to Arya for organising the event.

Chandra, who is associated with the HPGA, Canada, told over phone that the number of Indian students coming to Canada is increasing every year owing to excellent salary packages with several work opportunities after course completion.

"After pursuing a course, it will be easy for them to work in multinational companies. This will make it easier for them to become global citizens," he added.

The HPGA is a non-profit organisation with an aim to help the Himachal-based immigrants and students to understand the culture of the new country which they choose as the new home.

Also, it aims to promote, inculcate Himachali and Indian culture and contribute to the development and growth of all socio-economic domains in diaspora.

