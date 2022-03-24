In a special message, Pak PM Imran Khan invites nation to join him on March 27

Terming Pakistan oppositions "dacoits", Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited the nation to join him at Islamabad's Parade Ground on March 27.

In a recorded message, the Prime Minister began by quoting a verse from the Holy Quran. He noted that Muslims had been told to "stand with good and against evil".

The video message circulated on nation broadcast on television, social media and radio, Imran Khan said that the "group of bandits" who have been looting the county for the last 30 years have joined hands in "auctioning the conscience of the elected public representatives."

"They are practising this publicly," he said.

He said that the people should tell the Opposition that the act of horse-trading being done from black money is "unacceptable" so that nobody dares to commit such crimes next time.

He also asked the people of the country to "stand with the good" and "against evil", urging them to show support.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed Khan had tweeted that the premier would deliver an important message to the people of Pakistan and invite them to attend the ruling party's power show in Islamabad on March 27.

Notably, the Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

Khan is set to face a no-confidence vote against him on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

