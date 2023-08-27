In another regressive move, Taliban bans women from Band-e-Amir National Park in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 27 : As the Taliban's atrocities continue to add to the miseries of the women in Afghanistan, the organisation has banned women from visiting Band-e-Amir National Park in Afghanistan’s central Bamyan province in another regressive move, according to Khaama Press.

Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban's Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, stated in a speech in Bamyan that they are creating a mechanism that will eventually allow women to enter the park.

However, until the system is established, women are not permitted to enter the park, reported Khaama Press.

Hanafi also urged the Taliban security forces and the elders of the Bamyan province to help them enforce the prohibition on women entering parks.

During his speech, he also criticised people for disobeying Taliban directives and women for not adhering to the hijab rules set by the Taliban.

The organisation reintroduced a strict ban on girls attending secondary schools after seizing control in August 2021. The depressing trend continued in December 2022, when limitations were expanded to include women and girls, prohibiting them from attending universities and from working for non-governmental organisations and assistance organisations, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban continues to impose further restrictions on women's rights despite significant international pressure and pleas from human rights organisations and aid organisations.

They now forbid women from entering theme parks, travelling alone without a male companion, and even using public restrooms.

