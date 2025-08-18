In current environment, there is imperative of maintaining stability in global economy: Jaishankar to Chinese Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], August 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India seeks a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia and that in the current environment, there is an imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar said that when the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed.

"We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority," he said.

Jaishankar's remarks come amid the current flux in geo-political situation due to range of factors including efforts for peace settlement of Ukraine conflict and the Trump administration imposing reciprocal tariffs.

US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent tariff over import of Russian oil. He also announced last week that he has signed an executive order extending the tariff suspension on China for another 90 days.

Jainshankar said Wang Yi's visit provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said.

The talks between the two leaders covered economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.

Jaishankar expressed hope that the discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, "one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns".

Jaishankar began his speech by welcoming the Chinese leader and his delegation to India for the 24th round of Talks between the Special Representatives of India and China.

Wang Yi will be discussing border issues with India's Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow.

"This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," Jaishankar said.

He said Wang Yi's visit is coming shortly before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin.

"We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its Presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions," he said.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday on two-day visit.

China on Monday said it is willing to use Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India and the upcoming 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question as an opportunity to strengthen relations with New Delhi.

"China is willing to take the opportunity of the visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about China's expectations regarding Wang Yi's visit.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

