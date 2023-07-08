In new bikini video, Salma Hayek admits she 'hates' exercising

Los Angeles, July 8 Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek "hates exercising." The actress recently posted a bikini video showing off her stunning figure at 56, admitting to her followers that she dislikes working out.

Hayek took to Instagram July 7 to celebrate reaching 25 million followers with a video compilation showcasing her impressive, toned body with gorgeous curves, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the video she wears a tiny, busty orange and brown geometric patterned bikini with long gold earrings as she dances in the pool for the camera. In the video, the actress is seen diving in the pool, twirling in circles, swimming underwater, and looking into the camera seductively with a natural makeup look as "Radio" by Lana Del Rey plays in the background.

She captioned her video in both English and Spanish writing: "I can't believe it, 25 million followers. Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini workout for you all. I hate exercising - but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

As per Mirror.co.uk, the video was showered with attention from fans, receiving over 603,000 likes and over 9,600 comments.

One fan wrote: "I can't believe how great she looks for her age. My god she's smoking hot," while another commented: "You're a stunning, earthly goddess."

And a third agreed: "Sometimes I feel like you are trying to blind me with your hotness."

