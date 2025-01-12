"In next 2 to 3 months, my PM will visit India": Mauritius Deputy FM Hambyrajen Narsinghen

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 : Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen, during his visit to Chennai on Saturday stated that the country's Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, will be visiting India in the next two to three months at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking toon the first day of World Tamil Diaspora Day, Narsinghen shared details about his meetings with PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, stating that he had "a great time meeting with the EAM and also had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Modi."

"Very soon, Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam to visit India. In the next two to three months, my Prime Minister will be visiting India," Narsinghen added.

The Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister further highlighted the country's strategic location in the Indian Ocean and its relationship with India, particularly Tamil Nadu. He also discussed Mauritius' neutral stance in international affairs, comparing it to Switzerland's position, and stressed the country's strong ties with India.

"Mauritius is located in a very strategic place in the Indian Ocean and a lot of geopolitical things are happening in the Indian Ocean... While Mauritius is small, we maintain a neutral stance, similar to Switzerland. We have strong ties with India... We have good relations with the state of Tamil Nadu... My presence here is to consolidate and in a way rekindle our special relationship with Tamil Nadu, " he said.

The Deputy Minister further invited the people of Tamil Nadu to explore business opportunities in Mauritius and mentioned that Mauritius offers a unique blend of African, Indian, and European influences, fostering a diverse cultural environment.

"We are inviting the people of Tamil Nadu to come to Mauritius and look at the business opportunities that Mauritius offers...Mauritius is partly African, partly Indian, and, in a way, has a European mind also... Mauritius is a melting pot and this is the beauty of Mauritius," he added.

The Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister was in Tamil Nadu for the two-day World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025 event, held at Chennai's Nandambakkam. The event is organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the global Tamil diaspora.

