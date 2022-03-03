In Pic: Half submerged, PM Modi acts as bridge for stranded Indians in Ukraine

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has posted an thought provoking illustration on his Twitter, on India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-torn Ukraine.In the illustration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is half submerged in water and his hands are stretch, one touching what appears to be Ukraine and the other India.A long line of Indian students climb on PM Modi as they cross the water. But there is no one standing between the divide to help students of other nations cross to safety.The students of Pakistan, China and the US are seen standing alone, shouting for help, while caricatures of their leaders - Imran Khan, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden - peek out from walls."PM Narendra Modi ji, India's Bridge of Hope," Mr Goyal says in his post.

India has been in the forefront in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Earlier, in the day, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India and IndiGo will operate from the Romanian capital Bucharest to India. The minister said two flights of IndiGo will depart from Romanian city Suceava and one flight of SpiceJet will leave from Slovakian city Kosice on Thursday. The IAF, Go First and Air India will operate five flights from Hungarian capital Budapest to India on Thursday, he said, adding IndiGo will operate two flights from Polish city Rzeszow to India the same day. "With all hands on deck and the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we will get 3,726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind!" Scindia tweeted