In terms of economic contribution, Gujarat seen as a leader in India: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that in terms of its economic contribution to the country, Gujarat is seen as a leader in India.

"Today India can make a big difference. When we speak about India, Gujarat is seen in many ways as the leader of an India that is making a greater contribution," he said.

EAM Jaishankar was addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 which began with a curtain raiser event in New Delhi on October 6.

He added, "I think most of you would be aware that Gujarat has been an economic leader of this country for a long time. Its people are legendary for their entrepreneurship, for actually their risk taking potential, for their willingness to explore opportunities all over the world. And probably there's no country in the world where there are no Gujaratis."

Mentioning the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor agreement that has been signed by India, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union at the G20 summit this year in New Delhi, he said that the India end of the "corridor" is Gujarat.

He added, "If one looks at it from the point of view of connectivity, we just recently had the G 20summit and one of the important side events in the G 20 summit was an understanding, an agreement for the India Middle East, Europe economic corridor. And that corridor, the India end of it, is the state of Gujarat."

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will consist of two separate corridors, the East corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

It will include a rail line, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing transhipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East and Europe.

Earlier in the day at the same event, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized that Gujarat under the guidance of PM Modi for the past two decades, has earned recognition as India's Growth Engine.

"This recognition has been strongly reinforced by the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which has evolved into a platform for business networking, knowledge sharing, and socio-economic development," CM Patel said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the grand success of two decades of Vibrant Gujarat, which Gujarat celebrated as 'Summit of Success' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence. He pointed out that the seed of the Vibrant Summit, sowed by the Prime Minister, has now matured into a banyan tree, furthering Team Gujarat's commitment to carry forward the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) mark a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey from being a 'preferred investment destination' to a 'Gateway to the Future' in shaping the vision of New India.

The event will take place in two segments, including the curtain raiser, an interactive session and an interaction with Heads of Missions.

The session will also include a welcome address by Welspun Chairman B K Goenka, a screening of an Audio-Video film, followed by an audio-video presentation and an overview of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit by Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary of Industries & Mines Department, S.J. Haider.

Experience sharing by leading industry captains about Gujarat, along with addresses by Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar also slated for the event, added the official statement.

