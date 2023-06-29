In verbal slip, US President says Putin losing war in "Iraq"

Washington DC [US], June 29 : US President Joe Biden in a verbal slip on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq," instead of saying Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO; it's not just the European Union. It's Japan. It's, it's, you know, it's 40 nations," Biden said during a press briefing.

Recently, the US Department of Defence has announced an additional security assistance package, valued at up to USD 500 million, for Ukraine to meet its "critical security and defence needs."

The security package includes crucial capabilities to aid Ukraine's counteroffensive operations in its ongoing conflict with Russia and to strengthen its air defences.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US has condemned all acts by Moscow and has shown firm support to Ukraine, and its people. A week back, Blinken also noted the US commitment to working with the private sector to enable Ukraine's modernization and revitalization.

On Tuesday, at least four people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured when a Russian missile struck a bustling location in the middle of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, reported CNN citing local authorities.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, chief of the military administration for the Donetsk area, the attacks occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

"We are now working in the city to establish the number of wounded and possibly dead. This is the city centre. These were public eating places crowded with civilians," he said.

