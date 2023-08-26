Income Tax Dept launches revamped website with add-on features

New Delhi, August 26 In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its national website (www.incometaxindia.gov.in) with a user-friendly interface, value-added features and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by Nitin Gupta, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Nitin Gupta, at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) at Udaipur recently.

This website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information.

It provides access to direct tax laws, several other allied Acts, rules, income tax circulars and notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked.

The site also offers a 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.

It also has a ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.

For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

The new functionalities, allow users to compare different Acts, sections, rules, and tax treaties.

All relevant content on the site is now tagged with Income Tax sections for easy navigation.

Further, dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily.

The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance.

