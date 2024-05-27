Incumbent President Nauseda wins Lithuania's presidential election

Vilnius, May 27 Incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda has won Lithuania's presidential election, beating his rival Ingrida Simonyte in the run-off on Sunday, data from the country's Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show.

The latest data announced by VRK show that in the total of 1,895 stations, Nauseda gathered 74.43 per cent of voters' support, while Simonyte ranked second with 24.06 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nauseda has declared his victory as he secured his second five-year term.

"They (Lithuanian people) have given me a great mandate of trust and I am well aware that I will have to cherish this credit of trust," he told Baltic News Service (BNS) in Vilnius.

Simonyte, the incumbent Prime Minister, has conceded her defeat and congratulated Nauseda on his victory, BNS reported.

Sunday's run-off poll was held after neither candidate secured more than half of the votes in the first round on May 12.

