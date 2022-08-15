Independence Day 2022: Joe Biden calls India, US 'indispensable partners'

US President Joe Biden on Sunday released a statement congratulating India for celebrating its 75th Independence day anniversary. Calling both US and India great democracies and indispensable partners, Biden added that together they could address the challenges around the world. The White House released Biden's statements where he wished Indians around the world and evoked Mahatma Gandhi's message.

The US President further added that India's 75th Independence anniversary also marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two 'great' democracies."India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity." Biden further added that the 'vibrant Indian-American community in the United States' had made the US a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation."I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world." Biden signed off by saying.

