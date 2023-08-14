'Independence not just memory...': International singer Mary Millben greets India ahead of 77th I-Day celebrations

Washington DC [US], August 14 : As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has extended warm greetings to the people of the country, saying that the spirit of independence is not just a memory but a torch that continues to guide forward.

"As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation," Millben said in a statement.

"India, a nation and civilization that has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, stands united today under the banner of freedom. Your forefathers, who braved countless sacrifices, dreamt of a land where every citizen would breathe the air of liberty and walk the path of progress. Their vision has become your legacy," she added.

The award-winning international singer asked Indians to embrace unity in diversity, to celebrate the power of togetherness, and harness the potential that lies within all of them.

She also explained the meaning of all three colours on the Indian flag.

"As you unfurl your tricolour flag, let its saffron represent courage and sacrifice, its white symbolize peace and truth, and its green embody growth and abundance," Millben said.

"But let us not forget the wheel, the emblem of progress, reminding you that your nation's destiny is in your hands," she added.

She advised the Indians to embrace the potential to surpass their boundaries, drawing motivation from the remarkable heritage of visionary leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who illuminate the way to greatness, adorned with devotion, resilience, and unwavering conviction.

The future belongs to those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, and who believe in their potential to shape a better world, she said adding that each one of 6the Indians has a role to play in this journey. Be it in science, art, business, governance, farming, or on the battlefield, your actions echo through time, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of the nation.

She also said to channel your passion into purpose, your ideas into innovation, and your challenges into opportunities. Always remember that the power to transform lies within you, waiting to be unleashed.

"As you celebrate the freedom won by your ancestors, recommit yourselves to the ideals that define your nation - justice, equality, and progress. Stand as a beacon of hope for the world, proving that when a nation unites with a common purpose, there is no goal beyond your reach," Millben said.

"Happy Independence Day, dear Indian sisters and brothers. March into the future with unwavering resolve, knowing that the road ahead is shaped by the actions you take today. Jai Hind! Jai Hind! Jai Hind, India!” she added.

Earlier, on June 23, Millben performed for PM Modi and guests in Washington, DC at the concluding event.

“Having performed the American National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. Presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian National Anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family. Both the American and Indian Anthems speak to the ideals of democracy and freedom, and this is the true essence of the U.S.-India relationship. A free nation is only defined by a free people,” she said.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Mary’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world – now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents - President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.

