"India, African Union partners in progress and pillars of Global South": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's deepening strategic and economic engagement with Africa, describing India and the African Union as partners in progress and pillars of the Global South.

Speaking during Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco's state visit to India, PM Modi outlined India's expanding cooperation with African nationshighlighting USD 100 billion in trade, USD 12 billion in credit lines, and growing collaboration in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure.

While addressing a joint press briefing with Angolan President, PM Modi said, "India and the African Union are partners in progress and pillars of the Global South. Under Angola's presidency, the strength of India and the African Union's partnership will strengthen further. In the last 10 years, India has gained speed in cooperation with African nations. Trade has reached almost USD 100 billion. We have improved defence cooperation and maritime security. Last month, India and Africa had their first naval maritime exercise."

He added, "In the last 10 years, we have opened 17 new embassies in Africa. Credit line worth USD 12 billion have been opened for Africa. African nations have also been provided USD 700 million in grants. We have opened vocational training centres across eight countries in Africa. We are aiding in building digital public infrastructure across five countries."

He also thanked Angola for its support in the fight against cross-border terrorism, calling for united global action against the threat.

"We are committed to taking firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We express our gratitude for Angola's support in our fight against cross-border terrorism. We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I express my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences for the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to Angola for its chairmanship of the African Union.

"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I wish Angola all the best in its chairmanship of the African Union. It is a matter of pride for us that during India's G20 presidency, the African Union got permanent membership of the G20," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

