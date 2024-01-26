India and France Agree on Defense Industrial Partnership RoadMap, Read Key Highlights of Agreement

India and France agreed on a defense industrial partnership roadmap on Thursday, which will pave the way for the development and co-production of major military hardware and platforms. The roadmap will also promote technical cooperation in several areas, including space, land warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced the results of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur on Thursday night. He also said that Tata and Airbus Helicopters have partnered to produce the H125 helicopter with significant indigenous components.

Kwatra said on Friday that the India-France defense industry roadmap will also increase cooperation in the areas of robotics, autonomous vehicles and cyber defense. He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed between NewSpace India Limited and Arianespace of France for the launch of satellites.

Kwatra said that Modi and Macron also discussed the conflict in Gaza, including its various dimensions, including terrorism and humanitarian aspects. He said that the two leaders also discussed the emerging security situation in the Red Sea, potential disruptions and actual developments.

Macron as a chief guest for Republic Day

Macron began his two-day visit to India on Thursday with a visit to Jaipur. The French president attended the Republic Day parade as the chief guest on Friday. It is worth noting that Modi was the guest of honor at the Bastille Day parade held in Paris on July 14 last year. Earlier, President Macron visited India last September to attend the G20 summit.

The following are some of the key points of the India-France defense industrial partnership roadmap: