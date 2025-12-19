India and Netherlands need to stick together, intensify cooperation: Dutch FM

New Delhi, Dec 19 Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on Friday that India and Netherlands are "very aligned" psychologically and in mentality despite being nations of two different sizes geographically.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, Wheel stressed that India and Netherlands need to stick together and increase their cooperation in these turbulent times when geopolitics is changing. He also thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm welcome extended to him in India.

"I believe in these turbulent times where geopolitics are changing, countries like us, who adhere to democracy, who adhere to the international rule-based order, who adhere to free trade, need to stick together and intensify their cooperation in order to stand the test of time. So, I'm really really happy that before arrival, we were able to get to a letter of intent to work more together in the field of security and defense but also as you mentioned in the field of new technologies," he said.

"I visited one of the Dutch companies yesterday NXP who is already very established here in India and who is willing to take the collaboration to the next step and there are more to come. So, I think that that as technologies play a larger role in our life the way we implement them to adhere to our norms and values and our democratic values, I think it is very important and there...We are two countries of completely different sizes geographically. But, I think psychologically and in mentality we are very much aligned and happy to work on that relationship," the Dutch Foreign Minister added.

On Thursday, the visiting minister held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

Following their talks, David van Weel in a post on X wrote, "Security depends on cooperation. India’s Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and I signed a Letter of Intent, setting out our joint efforts aimed at deepening our partnership on defence & maritime security. This includes efforts to protect open and secure sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific."

He also held a meeting with Congress MP and chair of India’s Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, discussing opportunities for cooperation between two nations and exploring how domestic debate shapes foreign policy.

"A good conversation with Shashi Tharoor, Chair of India’s Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. We explored how domestic debate shapes foreign policy, India’s role on the global stage, and opportunities for cooperation between India and the Netherlands," he posted on X.

David van Weel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after concluding his engagements in Mumbai. During his visit, he visited Netherlands Consulate in Mumbai and met students, entrepreneurs and social partners.

"Yesterday David van Weel paid a visit to our Consulate in Mumbai and also met with students, entrepreneurs and social partners. A ministerial visit is always a good opportunity to connect with the people who give shape to our bilateral ties. At Netherlands Embassy in India, and across the world," the Netherlands Embassy in India stated on Thursday.

David van Weel also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and held discussions on further cooperation with the state.

"Honoured to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss India-Netherlands cooperation in the state of Maharashtra, including maritime innovation, circular economy, water and agriculture. Encouraging to see the potential to deepen our partnership," the Netherlands Foreign Minister wrote on X after the meeting.

