"India and Russia among steadiest major relationships since Second World War": EAM Jaishankar

Moscow [Russia], August 21 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday underscored India's commitment to a balanced and strategic partnership with Russia, highlighting energy cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, regional diplomacy, and global governance during a joint press interaction with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War. Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers," Jaishankar said, underlining the historic nature of the ties.

On trade and economic cooperation, he said, "We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia. This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments. Enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles will certainly help to correct the current imbalance. Steps to ensure long-term supply of fertilizers was also taken up. Indian skilled workers, especially in IT, construction, and engineering, can address the labor needs in Russia and deepen collaboration. Sustaining energy cooperation through trade and investments is also important."

Jaishankar also highlighted connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok eastern maritime corridor, and cooperation in the Northern Sea Route, noting that "these corridors promise to deepen economic linkages, reduce transit times, and expand trade access across Eurasia and beyond."

On defence, he said, "Russia supports India's 'Make in India' goals, including through joint production and technology transfer."

Touching upon regional outreach, he noted the opening of two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, which "will further deepen our regional outreach and enhance trade and people-to-people ties."

On the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army, Jaishankar said, "While many have been released, there are still some pending cases and some missing persons. We hope that the Russian side would expeditiously resolve these matters."

On global and regional issues, he said, "Our collaboration in G20, BRICS and the SCO remains deep-rooted and forward looking. On regional issues, we discussed developments in Ukraine, Middle East, West Asia and Afghanistan, and I want to say that India's approach continues to emphasize dialogue and diplomacy as essential to resolving differences."

On terrorism, Jaishankar stressed, "I conveyed India's strong resolve to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and our sovereign right to defend our citizens against cross-border terrorism."

Concluding the briefing, he said, "Let me thank him and his colleagues for an open and productive exchange of views. We look forward to nurturing this relationship further in the very spirit that has underpinned it for decades."

