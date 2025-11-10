India and Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

Hanoi, Nov 10 Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on Monday as both countries vowed to bolster defence cooperation across key areas.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed greetings from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed India's commitment to strengthen defence cooperation with Vietnam.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam Gen Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. He conveyed warm greetings from Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening defence cooperation with its strategic partner, Vietnam," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnam Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien co-chaired the 15th India Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. The two sides signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support and Cooperation and also a Letter of Intent on strengthening defence industry collaboration.

In a post on X, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 15th India Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi with Vietnam Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien. They signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support and Cooperation and also a Letter of Intent on strengthening Defence Industry collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed that Defence Partnership remains a key pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam."

Notably, the 14th India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue took place in New Delhi in 2024. Defence cooperation is one of the strong pillars of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam. Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Region, according to Ministry of Defence's earlier statement.

In October, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army on the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of the Counter-Terrorism Conference (UNTCC) 2025. The two officials reaffirmed commitment to strengthen defence cooperation, with a focus on UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and strategic coordination.

"On the sidelines of UNTCC 2025, #General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, held a constructive discussion with Senior Lieutenant General NGUYEN VAN NGHIA, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People’s Army. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, with a focus on UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and strategic coordination. They also emphasised enhanced collaboration through training exchanges and joint exercises," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X.

