India approves USD 200 million defence credit line for Angola; to collaborate in digital public infrastructure, space, healthcare

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco to Indiathe first such visit in 38 yearsunderscoring a renewed commitment to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across sectors.

Marking 40 years of diplomatic relations, PM Modi hailed the historic solidarity between the two nations, and outlined a roadmap for future collaboration in energy, defence, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and cultural exchange.

At a joint press statement with Angolan President, PM Modi said, "I welcome President Lourenco and his delegation. This is a historic moment. After 38 years, the President of Angola has arrived in India. His visit is not only going to give a new direction to the relationship between India and Angola, but also going to strengthen India-Africa ties. India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their political relations. However, our relationship goes way back. When Angola was fighting for its freedom, India was standing beside it with faith and friendship."

Speaking about the partnership between the two nations, PM Modi stated, "We are partnering across sectors. India is one of the largest buyers of oil and gas from Angola. We have decided to widen our energy partnership. India has approved a USD 200 million credit line for the modernisation of Angola's defence forces. We will share our experience in digital public infrastructure, space tech and capacity building with Angola."

He added, "We would be happy to assist in training Angola's armed forces. Taking forward our development partnership, we will share our capabilities with Angola in digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building. Today, we have also decided to further strengthen our ties in healthcare, diamond processing, fertilizer and critical minerals. The popularity of yoga and Bollywood in Angola is a symbol of the strength of our cultural ties. To strengthen our people-to-people relations, we have decided to start a youth exchange programme among our youth."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

