India-Argentina discuss drone technology partnership during PM Modi's visit

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic visit to Argentina, discussed with South American President Javier Milei avenues of cooperation in newer areas such as drone technology, according to details provided by External Affairs Secretary (East), P Kumaran.

Addressing a press briefing after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, Kumaran said that the conversation between PM Modi and Milei "significantly dealt with the use of drones and multiple purposes for which they can be put into."

"There was discussion about using it to tackle IUU fishing- illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, especially encroaching fishermen into exclusive economic zones of Argentina. There was also talk about using drones for cattle management, increasing agricultural productivity for border surveillance and the Argentinian side also talked about how drones could help in the surveillance of high tension power transmission lines using drones instead of the traditional reliance on helicopters which is much more expensive," he said.

In another novel area of cooperation, Kumaran said that PM Modi invited Argentina to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

"The two leaders discussed cooperation under an initiative that India drives called the International Big Cat Alliance, which protects and promotes cooperation between the member states of the IBCA in protecting some six identified big cats- lions, tigers, and jaguars and so on, six of them. The Prime Minister welcomed Argentina to join the International Big Cat Alliance and to work with us on sharing experiences and capacity building in terms of conservation of the big cats."

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) was launched by PM Modi in 2023. It primarily aims for conservation of seven big cats namely Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar and Puma, with objectives like facilitation of collaboration and synergy amongst the concerned stakeholders, consolidation of successful conservation practices and expertise to achieve conservation of big cats around the globe and underscores India's leadership and commitment to global wildlife conservation.

In a recap of the visit of PM Modi, the MEA Secretary said, "The Prime Minister last visited Argentina in 2018 for the G20 Summit. However, this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years, making it a historical visit."

He noted that PM had begun his engagements by laying a wreath at the bust of General San Martin, the revered Argentinian freedom fighter. "The tribute acknowledged his enduring legacy and pivotal role in Argentina's independence movement. Following the tribute, the Prime Minister was received at Casa Rosada by President Javier Milei, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Subsequently, the two leaders had a brief tet-a-tet, followed by delegation-level talks, during which they reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations."

The MEA Secretary said that PM Modi thanked President Milei for extending warm hospitality to him and his delegation, and also appreciated the gracious welcome.

Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Buenos Aires not only reflected India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Argentina but also showcased the enduring spirit of the Indian diaspora. Their heartfelt reception, marked by cultural performances and chants, underscored the deep bonds that connect Indian communities across the world with their roots.

