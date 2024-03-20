India at UN says its women will lead the way to Viksit Bharat by 2047

United Nations, March 20 Highlighting the laser focus on women-led development initiatives, India's Permanent Representative at the UN said on Tuesday the nation aims for Viksit Bharat by 2047, necessitating the full and equal participation of women across all spheres.

Addressing a special event organised by India on the margins of the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said that "we envision an India where women are self-empowered".

"The government of India recognises the immense power through women's meaningful participation, shifting from women's development to women-led development," Ambassador Kamboj said as she spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a fully developed India by 2047.

"We hope to ensure that women will lead the way to a developed nation as contributors, rather than passive recipients of development benefits," she added.

Presently, with 10.3 per cent of women living in extreme poverty globally, the UN was told of a multifaceted strategy being implemented in India to empower women by addressing their health safety, education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

"These initiatives aim to ensure gender justice, equality, and the full participation of women in shaping India's social, economic, political, and cultural landscape."

Citing an instance, she said that to ensure women's safety, a robust network of 759 One-Stop Centres provides integrated support and assistance, benefiting over 8.3 lakh women.

The One Stop Centre Scheme supports women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community, and at the workplace.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, she said, targets the root causes to prevent female feticide. She added that it has resulted in an improved sex ratio at birth from 918 to 933 females per 1000 males.

Further, at 43 per cent, India boasts one of the highest proportions of women enrolled in STEM disciplines globally, she said.

Stating that women in India today are conquering the skies, she said the country has 15 per cent women pilots in civil aviation, which is significantly higher than the global average of five per cent.

In addition, patent filings by women have also increased by more than 500 times since 2014-15 and there are over 67,000 women directors across over 55,000 startups.

The Start-Up India Stand-Up India scheme to promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots level has benefited women entrepreneurs with 10 per cent of funds reserved for women-led startups.

"So at the very least, women are not lagging... the numbers are growing every day. But we will not stop here. We have miles to go to realise the dream of a developed India. We envision an India where women are self-empowered and not dependent on anyone," Kamboj said.

India's remarks come as the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment is underway from March 11-22.

The theme of the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women is: “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”.

According to data from 48 developing economies shared by UN Women, an additional $360 billion is needed per year to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment across key global goals, which include ending poverty and hunger.

