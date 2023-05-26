India attends Kazakhstan's Astana International Forum

New Delhi [India], May 26 : The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India held a round table dedicated to the Astana International Forum (AIF), a new international conference designed to become a tool for restoring the culture of multilateralism at the global level.

During the event that was held on May 22, the participants were informed that the Astana International Forum is intended to become a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address climate, food scarcity and energy security challenges.

It was stressed that the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is very timely and falls at a time when humanity is facing historical challenges, the likes of which the world has not encountered for decades or longer. In this context, it was noted that holding the Astana International Forum is more relevant and necessary than ever, designed to respond to global challenges, giving priority to cooperation as the main postulate of a functioning international system.

During the discussion with the participants of the Astana International Forum briefing, the editor and political observer of the "Business Central Asia" business magazine Inderveer Singh said that Kazakhstan has always been supportive towards the means of dialogue and exchange of viewpoints.

Kazakhstan also continues to engage constructively with countries around the world to discuss global issues while respecting international law. At the same time, the rise of nationalism and overly-ambitious campaigns in many countries are destabilizing international relations, making it difficult to find common ground on issues related to the betterment of humanity. Certainly, this requires a coordinated global response.

In this context, the launch of the Astana International Forum, a new international platform for building a culture of multilateralism, would be a really commendable initiative of Kazakhstan. Most importantly, it will encourage voices that are often silenced to be heard. The world will be able to listen to them and understand the views and positions of all countries on today's issues, which are urgent and their solutions.

In turn, the Vivekananda International Foundation Senior Research Associate, Pravesh Kumar Gupta stressed that Kazakhstan has already played an essential role in regional and international conflict settlement efforts. One of the most notable examples of Kazakhstan's commitment to conflict resolution is its participation in the 1990s negotiations to end Tajikistan's civil war. Kazakhstan sponsored a series of discussions between the warring parties, and its efforts were critical in ending the conflict.

As a commitment to strengthening security and peace in the region through dialogue and discussion, the Government of Kazakhstan now intends to organize the Astana International Forum from 8 to 9 June 2023. Through this platform, Kazakhstan seeks to bridge the fissures in international relations, which is crucial for the holistic development of the world.

At the end of the meeting, the participants noted the importance of holding such meetings with the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the expediency of holding them in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor