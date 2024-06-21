"India-Australia Dosti": Jaishankar hails Australia's assistance in delivering Indian supplies to Papua New Guinea

New Delhi [India], June 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed gratitude to Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong for coordinating with India in delivering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to the landslide affected-Enga Province in Papua New Guinea.

EAM Jaishankar said that the India-Australia Dosti is delivering the HADR assistance in the Indo-Pacific.

"So glad we could coordinate FM @SenatorWong. #IndiaAustraliaDosti delivering HADR assistance in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishanakar shared on X.

Earlier today, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong said that Australia is coordinating with partners to ensure the delivery of much-needed assistance to Papua New Guinea.

Wong further said that they visited the disaster zone and transported a package of Indian supplies to the landslide affected-Enga Province.

"Australia is coordinating with partners to ensure the delivery of much needed assistance to our Papua New Guinean family. We were pleased to transport a package of Indian supplies to the landslide affected-Enga Province as we visited the disaster zone," the Australian minister said on X.

Last week, The USD 1 million worth of humanitarian assistance sent by India for landslide victims in Papua New Guinea reached the disaster-hit country on Friday.

The Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Assistance (HADR) was received by PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko, PNG Defence Minister Billy Joseph, and several other officials, at the Port Moresby airport today.

"US$ 1 million HADR relief assistance, for victims of landslides in Enga province, from India reached Port Moresby airport; received by H.E. Justin Tkatchenko, PNG Foreign Minister, Dr. Billy Joseph, Defence Minister, Secy, PNG Dept of Foreign Affairs Mr. Wohengu & Enga Provincial Admr Tsaka. High Commr Inbasekar S handed over material to @TkatchenkoMP who felicitated @DrSJaishankar India for timely help. Relief will be dispatched to Wabag shortly. Vishvabandhu in action!" the Indian Embassy in Papua New Guinea posted on X.

Foreign Minister Tkatchenko thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the people of India for the assistance.

Earlier on May 28, India announced immediate relief assistance worth USD 1 million for Papua New Guinea. India expressed solidarity by announcing relief assistance to the island country which was hit by a massive landslide in Enga Province, burying hundreds of people and causing major destruction and loss of life.

The landslide hit the Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea, claiming the lives of over 670 people, CNN reported citing estimates from the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the island nation.

India has throughout stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, including in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

